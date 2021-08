One day, Marisa Donnelly was a 24-year-old single woman without kids. The next, she was thrust into the throws of what she calls bonus parenthood. Donnelly began seeing her now fiancé, who had sole custody of his now 12-year-old child. No one she knew had gone through this experience. Craving connection, Donnelly began documenting her journey on social media and a blog called Momish Moments. She shared the good times and struggles she was experiencing as a bonus parent and still does. Donnelly has amassed 14,000 Instagram followers. One recent Instagram post is a short video blog reflecting on her time helping her bonus child with remote school.