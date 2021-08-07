Cancel
Hubbard County, MN

Environmental gardens get boost from grant

By Lorie R. Skarpness
Park Rapids Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Shaughnessy is a water quality resource technician with the SWCD. “The goal of our project is to inspire better utilization of green spaces to increase local food production, urban pollinator habitat and water quality through outreach, education and development of community demonstration gardens,” he said. “We have added $8,500 in local matching funds, plus an additional $600 from Beltrami Electric Cooperative, to support additional garden materials, as only 15 percent of the NACD budget is for materials and the rest outreach and education.”

