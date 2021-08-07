Virtual no more: New Orleans districts prioritize in-person school despite latest COVID spike

Days before the first day of school, Darlene Mims agonized. Her 9-year-old daughter, Delilah, and 6-year-old son, Franco, were set to start at Lee Road School in Covington. They thrived with in-person instruction and missed their friends. But she was haunted by a recent RSV scare and the latest wave of coronavirus cases — particularly those among children — terrified her with a seven-week-old newborn at home.