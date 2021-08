STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Because of the anticipated inclement weather, this weekend’s Vito Picone and the Elegants doo wop concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 15. The legendary group, formed in South Beach in 1956 and who are still based on Staten Island, achieved fame for their 1958 hit “Little Star” — a tune that sold more than 2.5 million records worldwide — as well as other popular hits of the era.