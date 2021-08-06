Cancel
Olympic Bronze Medalist Amelie Morgan Signs With Utah Gymnastics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – One of the finest recruiting classes in program history continues to stack up as Amelie Morgan – this year’s Olympic bronze medalist on Team Great Britain – has signed with Utah gymnastics. The British Olympic Team member will complete this year’s incoming freshman class, joining Team USA’s Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum and alternate Kara Eaker, along with uneven bars national champion Sage Thompson.

