The first person shooter is one of the most satisfying genres to get really good at, and I don’t think there's a sector of the medium more representative of gaming as a skill. There’s something exclusively addictive about zipping around a map and pulling off successive feats of video game athleticism as you leave your opponents in the dirt. I thought I had everything I could ever want in an FPS with DOOM Eternal, so when I got the opportunity to try out Lemis Gate -- a turn-based FPS revolving around 25-second bursts of play -- I struggled to envisage how it could work. It’s a bold move, but somehow, the devs have mostly nailed it.