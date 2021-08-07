General whose hometown was Fargo 'became the face of the Army' to many during WWII
Soon after the U.S. entered World War II in December 1941, we were fighting a war on three fronts: Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. At the start of the war, the U.S. Army had 200,000 soldiers, but millions more would be needed. The eventual task of recruiting, classifying and assigning the additionally needed soldiers would rest with Adjutant General James A. Ulio, whose hometown was Fargo.
