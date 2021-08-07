DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Norby template

John 11:38, Jesus, once more deeply moved, came to the tomb. It was a cave with a stone laid across the entrance. John tells us that when Jesus came to the tomb, he was once more deeply moved. What exactly does that mean? Our first thought might be to go back to what had happened just a few verses earlier. In verse 33, we see that Jesus was deeply moved and troubled and then we see him weeping. Were those emotions of grief again overcoming him? Was his heart broken over the sadness and loss that these sisters and many friends felt over Lazarus? Maybe he sheds a few more tears here, standing outside of the tomb of his good friend. That would be entirely natural and possible.