Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Hettinger A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hettinger and northwestern Grant Counties through 630 AM MDT At 545 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Mott, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Grant and northeastern Hettinger Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH