Charlie Watts ‘Unlikely to Be Available’ for Rolling Stones Tour

By Matthew Wilkening
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rolling Stones have announced that drummer Charlie Watts is "unlikely to be available" for the band's fall U.S. tour. “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful," a spokesperson for the group said in a press release, "but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”

