Charlie Watts ‘Unlikely to Be Available’ for Rolling Stones Tour
The Rolling Stones have announced that drummer Charlie Watts is "unlikely to be available" for the band's fall U.S. tour. “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful," a spokesperson for the group said in a press release, "but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”fun1043.com
