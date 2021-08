Jason Kenny has won a seventh Olympic gold medal, storming ahead to claim the win in the men's keirin. The legendary cyclist from Great Britain was in a league of his own in the final, moving early to win the race by 0.763 seconds. Kenny, whose wife Laura has also tasted gold at Tokyo 2020 to add to her four golds from previous Games, won his first-ever gold medal at Beijing 2008 with a victory in the team sprint. He has gone on to amass a further six more golds in a spectacular Olympic career.