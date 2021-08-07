Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phils Game/Pop Music Similarities #192 - Windy Pop

By PhilsPhindings
Destructoid
 5 days ago

Featuring Sonic - Lost World and 80s dancepop. a small addendum to last weeks Sonic - Lost World (2013) entry. This time it is the poster song of the game from the trailers, the Windy Hill Zone music:. First one with tonal similarity:. Tomoe Kuwae - "Good-Bye Summer Time" (1983):

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Music#Similarity#Phils Game Pop Music#Sonic Lost World#Urara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Music Fan Stunned That Dollar Tree Sells Rock + Pop CDs

YouTuber James Creelman was on one of his usual trips to the discount retailer the other day. But when he came upon a previously unseen assortment of popular music compact discs at his local store — including albums of rock, pop and hip-hop — he was astonished. Still, Creelman wasn't too stunned to flick through the selection and make some choice CD purchases.
Musicrekkerd.org

Music Producer Vocals launches with Pop Vocals 1 sample pack

Music Producer Vocals has launched with Pop Vocals 1, featuring a collection of 4 full vocal tracks with a total of over 200 samples. Do you want exclusive, royalty free, professional singers in your music production? But you have no relationship with singers? Or do you think the singers you can hire are too expensive? Look no further! Music Producer Vocal’s first sample pack has.
Video GamesDestructoid

Wytchwood looks like the fantastical crafting adventure game of my dreams

It’s no secret around here that I love chill narrative adventure games with crafting mechanics, and in that case, Wytchwood sounds like something that came right off my wishlist. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the game’s art designer let in on its inspirations — specifically the Grimm fairytales. You play as an old witch who lost her memory, and must reconcile with a “dark pact she doesn’t remember making.”
Video GamesDestructoid

Persona 4 and how a game becomes an all-time favorite

[Destructoid user Exber tells the story of when, where, and how Persona 4 ended up becoming one of their most cherished games. It’s a personal story, one that really resonates. -Jordan]. There hasn’t been a game I have mentioned more than Persona 4, if I am honest. I talked about...
Video GamesDestructoid

What games did you have to play several times before they ‘clicked’?

-Tremendous12 writes about how much they liked Hollow Knight on their third try at the game. –Shoggoth2588 shares August’s Band of Bloggers prompt which is about the times you disagreed with professional critics’ scores. –Black Red Gaming looks at 10 of the week’s gaming news stories. –Black Red Gaming shares...
Video GamesTVOvermind

“Parappa the Rapper” Remains a Timeless Masterpiece

Parappa the Rapper was one of my most meaningful gaming experiences of all time, and I never owned it in its native form. Back in the days where game systems were game systems and not entertainment hubs disguised as game systems, my Playstation came with a demo disc. From a bizarre Die Hard game that let you play as the terrorists, too, to Broken Sword and other classics that now look clunky and obsolete, it was one of my earliest experiences in 3D gaming. Most of these demos were forgettable, but then there was Parappa the Rapper. Millennials have a funny overview of video game history. Coming into childhood when the Super Nintendo was all the rage but NES was still the modern-day equivalent of the PS4, we missed the clunky days of Intellivision but saw the graphical evolution, nonetheless. Now, the games we played at seven or eight still hold up thanks to their visual limits making their stylistic choices read more like an art movement and less like a reaction to the limited technology they had to work with.
TV ShowsAlternative Press

Benét sets out to change the pop game in new ‘Game Over!’ EP

Inheriting their grandmother’s vinyl copies of 1973 landmark albums, including Stevie Wonder’s progressive-soul classic Innervisions and the soft-pop brilliance of Now & Then by the Carpenters, Benét aspires to craft a sound just as timeless. Previously releasing a handful of singles through local boutique record label Citrus City Records, the vocalist joined Brooklyn indie enclave Bayonet Records, veering from die-hard anthems dedicated to TV shows Glee and Killing Eve to the nuances of young love. Penning similar tracks for Gen-Z favorites such as Euphoria, Adventure Time and Steven Universe, Benét admits that they’d jump at the chance to eventually become a music supervisor.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s another look at the Demon Slayer game

Demon Slayer is making all the right moves lately. It’s coming off of a mega-hit film that’s both critically and commercially acclaimed, and season 2 is going to be broadcasted in October. Hey, that’s when the Demon Slayer game is out! Perfect timing. Due on October 15 worldwide on PC,...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Black Eyed Peas Songs: Pop Music Juggernauts

The Black Eyed Peas helped change the course of music thanks to a run of some of the biggest and best pop songs of the 00s. Though the group began with different members, and now features singer J. Rey Soul in Fergie’s place, the seismic shift they helped oversee in mainstream music thanks to their radical reinterpretation of the pop canon changed the way the genre sounded.
MusicNYS Music

Indie-Pop Musician Spencer Barnett releases “Dancing” Music Video

Spencer Barnett, rising indie-pop genius from Brooklyn, has just released a new music video for his catchy single, “Dancing.” The video features groovy moves from Spencer and a unique color palette that makes it delightful to both the eyes and the ears. “Dancing” is written and produced by Barnett alongside...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Indie gem Loop Hero heads to Switch later this year

Earlier this year, Four Quarters and Devolver Digital made quite a splash with the release of the game Loop Hero. We should get ready for Loop Hero to make another splash because, during today’s Indie World Showcase, Nintendo announced that Loop Hero will be coming to the Switch later this year. Unfortunately for us, Loop Hero wasn’t one of the handful of games that’s getting a surprise release on Switch today.
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Synth-pop artist and LGBTQ+ favorite Ariana and the Rose release “EVERYBODY”

Last week, NYLON’s “synth-pop powerhouse” Ariana and The Rose released her inclusive summer banger “Every Body.” Described by Billboard as “a thumping, dark electropop raver about unity and inclusivity on the dancefloor.”. The video features a few nightlife legends including the legendary transgender performance artist Amanda Lepore, RuPaul’s Drag Race...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Make It Pop

The biggest disability is a bad mindset! DJ Meredith motivates you with the latest Electronica from artists like Elio Riso, Brosif, Maxx Play and so many more! Tracks like ‘Faya’ by Angel Heredia, Diego Lima will help you smash your fitness goals!. “Your self-image dictates what you will become. When...
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

"Ugly: A New Pop Musical"

Presented by P45's Youthquake Company. A fresh parody of Hans Christian Anderson’s "The Ugly Duckling," presented & created by a cast of local TC student performers. A twisted tale of a familiar fable turned upside down, "Ugly: A New Pop Musical" explores learning to love what makes us different through pop bops, Broadway faves, & maybe even TikToks. Suggested ticket price: $15. Pay what you can.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Watch Pop Smoke & Dua Lipa’s Music Video For ‘Demeanor’

Dua Lipa is going back in time. The singer shared a snippet of her new music video for Pop Smoke’s track, ‘Demeanour’ from his posthumous album FAITH. In the clip, Dua is applying lipstick while wearing an elegant gold gown, giving us major Bridgerton vibes. In the music video, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy