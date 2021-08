TODAY & TOMORROW: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING/WEATHER WARN DAYS:. The National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Warning for both today and tomorrow. That means the forecast heat index will reach 105 or higher for 3 or more hours. That is DANGEROUS heat and a rare occurrence in Central PA that generally only happens a few times a year. Please take it easy in this excessive heat, if you have to be outdoors take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and find some shade.