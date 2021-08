“What am I tasting” is a fun, blind tasting game from Wine Spectator that doesn’t require actually drinking any wine. Please be advised, take the test as a prequel to enjoying your wine better. While catching up on my reading, I came across an article mixed in with other leads named: Wine IQ; Know your Grapes; Wine Savvy and Wine Quiz. I think most winos will find the article informative. I certainly learned several interesting facts. Go here, after reading the entire paper: www.winespectator.com/whatamitasting.