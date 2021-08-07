UW’s Seidel testifies before U.S. Senate committee
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., tapped into the knowledge of an expert source from the home state of his constituents Thursday in Washington, D.C. Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, welcomed University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel to the nation’s capital to testify before that committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The hearing was about the role of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science and its programs.www.wyomingnews.com
