Midcoast Conservancy offers two-part mushroom foraging course

There is a growing interest in collecting and eating the best of Maine’s wild mushrooms. The only thing standing in the way is the knowledge and confidence to tell the good edible mushrooms from those that can sicken people. The good news is that there are a handful of common, easily identified, great edibles that can satisfy most people’s hunger for mushrooms. Maine is home to a number of world-class edible mushrooms that can be found while enjoying a walk through the woods and fields.