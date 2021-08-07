Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid waivers

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

In the last three months, Indiana has only waived 412-dollars in expanded COVID unemployment overpayments while the state has collected over six-million-dollars in overpayments. In neighboring states where overpayments have also been a problem, Ohio has waived north of 4-million-dollars, Michigan has waived around 430-thousand-dollars, and Kentucky has granted 249...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Hoosiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana Statewuzr.com

State of Indiana Purchasing More Naloxone

The state is providing money for 35,000 doses of naloxone. The drug, which can reverse an opioid overdose, will be handed out to first responders, families, friends and those who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses. Some of the $1.3 million will go toward...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Commonwealth to End Pandemic-Related Licensing Waivers

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of State announced that its professional licensing waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration will begin to expire in several phases starting August 17. Under Act 21 of 2021, all waived and suspended regulations initiated because of the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration will expire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
Pennsylvania Statepennbizreport.com

Pennsylvania announces end to pandemic-related license waivers

Professional licensing waivers issued under the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration in Pennsylvania will begin to expire starting Aug. 7, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Additionally, all waived and suspended regulations initiated because of the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration will expire on Sept. 30, 2021, unless terminated sooner, the...
Health Servicestownepost.com

Indiana Medicaid Waiver Program: An Alternative to Nursing Homes

As an elder law attorney, I am often asked by clients how they can protect assets from potentially substantial long-term care expenses in an institutional setting, such as memory care or custodial skilled nursing. While that conversation can be complex and revolves around many factors, the following touches on an alternative to nursing homes that continues to grow in popularity.
Vincennes, INwuzr.com

Rep. Bucshon Urging All Eligible Residents to Get Vaccinated

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon is pushing for all eligible people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine call comes as the Covid-19 Delta variant is causing another outbreak of the virus across the world. Bucshon makes his call as the nation remembers National Vaccination Month. The Congressman– who is...
Knox County, INwuzr.com

GSH to Tighten Visitor Policy Starting Monday

Good Samaritan Hospital is re-imposing some visitor restrictions in the face of another Covid surge in Knox County. G-S-H operating officer Adam Thacker says the stricter Hospital policy will start on Monday. The biggest visitor restriction change will be in outpatient areas. However, Thacker says at this time, no changes are coming to in-patient visitor policy.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Florida StateValueWalk

Ron DeSantis: “Florida Isn’t Getting COVID Fast Enough.”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida seems to be handling Florida becoming a COVID epicenter well. He thinks Floridians are actually not getting COVID fast enough and is looking for new revolutionary ways to continue to spread COVID in Florida. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. Ron DeSantis' New Ideas For...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
Virginia StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Virginia

I hope that you have not experienced anything of the sort that is dangerous to you in our state. Whatever the case may be, you can't ever be too careful, whether hazardous weather or deadly creatures. In Virginia, you need to be aware of these 5 dangerous animals:
Posted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wisconsin

Do you know that Wisconsin has one of the highest densities of wild predators in the country? The truth is out there. Nevertheless, Wisconsin's woods are not just home to bears and wolves. The Badger State has its fair share of dangerous creatures. Here's what you need to know:

Comments / 0

Community Policy