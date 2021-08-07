Aug. 7: What's Happening?
The Eppson Center will remain closed for a second week with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is still in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.www.wyomingnews.com
