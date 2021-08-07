Out and about
Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.www.wyomingnews.com
