Presidential Election

Campbell: Hey candidate: who won the election and where were you on Jan. 6?

By Susan Campbell
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut has town officials, board of education members, and candidates who attended the Jan. 6th insurrection, and who embrace anti-science nonsense regarding the pandemic. These are people in power - or they want to be. Pretending they have a point or pretending they went to D.C. as tourists is bad strategy for the GOP, particularly in light of recent House Select Committee testimony from four traumatized police officers.

