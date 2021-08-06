AUDL Picks and Best Bets for Week 10

The PLAY: 1H New York Yankees +105 N Cortes (LHP), M Wacha (RHP) Must Start. I'll come right back with the Yankees for a second straight game. Impressive rookie lefty Nestor Cortes gets the start here. He is not going deep into games and figures to be limited to a couple trips through the order at most. But the Rays have not seen Cortes yet and he's throwing it quite well. The same cannot be said for Michael Wacha. His recency data is pretty ugly, and while Wacha has been respectable overall at home, anytime I see a favored pitcher with an OPS above 1 for the last month or so, I'm probably going to be looking at the dog. Offensive advantages slightly on the Rays side here, but I'll go with the starting pitcher stats for a F5 Yankees wager tonight.