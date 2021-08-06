AUDL Picks and Best Bets for Week 10
With three weeks left in the regular season, there is a lot to still play for! In the Atlantic division, the top four are nearly set with Atlanta, DC, New York, and Raleigh competing over seeding and matchups for their play-in games. The Central division has Chicago and Minnesota virtually locked in for the play-in game with Madison on the outside looking in. But the West is where all the fun is. There is a lot to look forward to as the Dallas Roughnecks travel to Austin to battle for that final play-in spot against San Diego. It’s a big Week 10 for your AUDL picks and here are all of them.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com
