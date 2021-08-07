Cancel
More Than 1.5 Million Children Lost a Caregiver Due to the COVID Pandemic

By National Institute on Drug Abuse
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1.5 million children around the world are estimated to have lost at least one parent, custodial grandparent, or grandparent who lived with them due to death related to COVID-19 during the first 14 months of the pandemic, according to a study published recently in The Lancet. The study highlights orphanhood as an urgent and overlooked consequence of the pandemic and emphasizes that providing evidence-based psychosocial and economic support to children who have lost a caregiver must be a key part of responding to the pandemic.

