Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province in southeastern Cambodia has reported an increase in the mosquito-borne diseases, chikungunya and dengue fever recently. Ponhea Leu district governor Thorn Sovann said 78 people in his district had been infected with chikungunya and/or dengue fever since July. However, thanks to the work of their doctors, almost all of the patients have now recovered and have been discharged from the hospital and only six of them are still being treated.