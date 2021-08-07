UT Grand Junction CO Zone Forecast

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South Central Mesa County in west central Colorado Western Montrose County in west central Colorado East Central San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 409 PM MDT, Several rounds of rainfall have led to saturated soils. Additional rain is possible and may cause small streams to rise. Also, if heavy rainfall occurs then debris flows will be possible as well. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blanding, Monticello, La Sal, Nucla, Naturita, Slick Rock, Eastland, Bedrock, Paradox, Egnar, Summit Point, Uravan, Vancorum, Ucolo, Redvale and Escalante Forks.