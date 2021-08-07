Cancel
UT Grand Junction CO Zone Forecast

By Accuweather
Madison Daily Leader
 13 days ago

UTZ023-071000- Eastern Uinta Mountains- .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then. clearing. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 60s. Northwest. winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny....

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South Central Mesa County in west central Colorado Western Montrose County in west central Colorado East Central San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 409 PM MDT, Several rounds of rainfall have led to saturated soils. Additional rain is possible and may cause small streams to rise. Also, if heavy rainfall occurs then debris flows will be possible as well. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blanding, Monticello, La Sal, Nucla, Naturita, Slick Rock, Eastland, Bedrock, Paradox, Egnar, Summit Point, Uravan, Vancorum, Ucolo, Redvale and Escalante Forks.
WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 474 FPUS55 KSLC 200933. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...

