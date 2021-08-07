The Mercury's Sound Off for Saturday, August 7
— So many shootings and murders in cities all across America! If your eyes and ears are open, you’ll realize the common denominator is that every one of those cities is run by Democrats, and always has been. These Democrat mayors and district attorneys are so weak on crime that they blame the gun instead of the criminal. But for them, that makes sense. Guns don’t make up a large portion of their voter base. Criminals do.www.pottsmerc.com
