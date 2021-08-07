TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: The story of Lawrence Sullivan 'Sul' Ross
John Adams, the nation’s second president, once wrote, “I must study war and diplomacy so that my children may study math and science and that their children may study art and philosophy.” Thus is the story of Lawrence Sullivan “Sul” Ross, a man who beat the proverbial sword into a plowshare, leaving a lasting legacy on Texas government and education. Ross was a soldier, governor, and educator.www.weatherforddemocrat.com
