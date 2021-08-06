Cancel
Mogwai Debut Remix Of “F*ck Off Money” Done By Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini

By wookubus
theprp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMogwai are taking part in today’s (August 06th) ‘Bandcamp Friday’ with a new reworking of their song “Fuck Off Money” done by Alessandro Cortini of Nine Inch Nails, etc. fame. The song is the first to emerge from an upcoming Mogwai remix EP titled “Take Sides“. Future tracks from the EP will arrive on the first Fridays of September and October. You can pick up this first offering over at Bandcamp.

