Mogwai Debut Remix Of “F*ck Off Money” Done By Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini

The Downward Spiral was a ’90s cultural touchstone. In Into the Never, Adam Steiner explores the Nine Inch Nails classic from every angle. If you had to guess, where would you say The Downward Spiral came together? The sun-bleached Hollywood Hills would probably be close to last on your list. But as Adam Steiner explains in Into the Never (Backbeat Books), this album and its visionary creator subverted expectations in more ways than one.