Weatherford, TX

PRECIOUS MEMORIES: Settling down in Tin Top

By Nancy Ann Young Cearley
Weatherford Democrat
 5 days ago

Getting settled in a new community and on the Milmo Property, Dad began preparing the land for planting and meeting our new neighbors and getting involved in community events. I began my second year in grade school at the Balch Public School, which was two rooms with no heat, no air and no indoor plumbing. The outhouse was located outside of the schoolhouse. It was quite different from the Dennis school. In the winter, the trustees of the school took turns building the fire in a wood burning heater and would have to be their early in order for the rooms to be fairly warm. Dad was one of the trustees and in warm weather our air-conditioning was raising the windows! The school was not far from our home but we still rode the school bus to school. That’s one reason I can remember that scary swinging bridge in Tin Top, for the bus picked up students across the bridge. I remember playing basketball there along with other activities for the students. Of course we had plays and celebrated Christmas, Easter and Valentine’s Day. I took a shoe box and made a Valentines box out of it by decorating it. We covered our own school books with grocery paper sacks. My brother James had to wait another year to begin school since he was two years behind me. We walked to the bus line where we caught the bus on the corner of the Owens and Todd places on the country road.

www.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Springtown, TX
