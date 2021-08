Just a few years removed from playing in the Saratoga Springs High School jazz band—an ensemble that also included Figgs co-founder Pete Donnelly—drummer and Saratoga native Scott Underwood followed a high school buddy out to Durango, CO, in search of, well, something else. “I just wanted to hang out with him for the summer,” says Underwood. The time out west turned out to be nothing short of an epiphany for the Saratogian. “That was one of the most liberating moments of my life, because I saw this completely different lifestyle,” he says. “There were people who were just sort of enjoying their lives.”