Every legend has a beginning and that of Final Fantasy is once again within our grasp. Square Enix announced during its E3 2021 conference the development of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a new two-dimensional version that revamps the sprites, although it does so based on the originals. Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II y Final Fantasy III they are available now and they look better than ever, but how do you hear them? Nobuo Uematsu, the original composer of the series, has been in charge of arranging these versions. If you buy them before August 11, you will receive several of these pieces for free: