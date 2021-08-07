TISCIONE: Discernment

I've lost count of how many times I've heard a leader say, "I commit to do what I think is right." Such a declaration is often followed by accolades. Each time I hear it, my amazement increases. I'm astounded that so many people think that what they "think is right" is somehow representative of goodness and virtue. Now we even have virtue signs. We can even see who is right and virtuous by what may or may not be on their face. A good and virtuous person would commit to do that which is right. Whether or not one thinks an action is right is, in my mind, irrelevant. We should all seek to do what is right.