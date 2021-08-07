Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

TISCIONE: Discernment

By LOU TISCIONE
Weatherford Democrat
 5 days ago

I've lost count of how many times I've heard a leader say, "I commit to do what I think is right." Such a declaration is often followed by accolades. Each time I hear it, my amazement increases. I'm astounded that so many people think that what they "think is right" is somehow representative of goodness and virtue. Now we even have virtue signs. We can even see who is right and virtuous by what may or may not be on their face. A good and virtuous person would commit to do that which is right. Whether or not one thinks an action is right is, in my mind, irrelevant. We should all seek to do what is right.

www.weatherforddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Discernment#God The Father#Romans#Christians#Ephesians#Hebrews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Posted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Cain’s Fury and God’s Mercy

One of the striking features of the narrative of Cain and Abel in Genesis 4 is the way in which God shows up and how much. This seems often go to overlooked because our attention is drawn immediately to the conflict between siblings. We are captivated and horrified by how things unfold between brothers.Yet, at the center of the story is God who is pursuing and protecting Cain. God’s mercy.
ReligionSidney Daily News

Why do you need a local church home?

Why do I need to go to Church? That is a question we often hear. I ask my non-church attending friends if they are worshipping in a local congregation. And they respond with, “Why do I need to go to church?” I can just worship in my living room. I worship best sitting in the woods near a stream. I can worship God anytime I want. I don’t need to go to a church to be spiritual. And they do have a point.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

The Cross Makes Prayer Possible

“Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won't he also give us everything else?" Because God is always good, he puts your good even above his own. This is the Good News—that the King sacrifices himself for his people. In fairy...
Religionam630theword.com

How to Be a Joy-Giver

We all want to live a joy-filled life. Right? But the way we experience joy can often be confusing – if we listen to the wrong voices. A pastor tells of a beautiful lesson learned one day when he casually wished one of his older church members a good day. The man remarked, "They're all good days, Pastor. It's what we put into each day that changes them." A simple life is a joy-filled life. Joy is the deeply rooted confidence that God is in control. When our lives are under the control of God, they will be simple lives characterized by joy.
ReligionHampshire Review

Why the Church is necessary

In previous articles, we’ve seen how the church is the gathered people of God. It’s not a building, but the people, that makes up the church. The people of God also have a purpose for being in the world. They are brought together for worship, nurture, and to be a witness of grace. All of this is a reminder that the church is a necessary part of the world God has given us.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Religionfwcpb.org

Hope in God: A Confident Expectation

We have two options for where we place our hope: the God who created the world or things in that world. But hope in God is not natural for humans. The hope that we come by easier is hope in earthly things. We hope that our retirement account is enough, our spouse makes us happy, or our job makes us content. In the same way, we hope that the doctor has good news, the plane takes off and lands safely, or that our children grow up to be responsible adults. However, there is a difference between our hope in these earthly things and when we hope in God.
Religionam630theword.com

I Have Hope in Jesus!

Do you need hope? Hope that God has more for you? Hope that better days are coming? Hope that your current circumstance is not your final circumstance?. The story of Lazarus offers that hope. Lazarus, Jesus' best friend, was very sick. When Jesus got the news, he waited three days to go to the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus. During those three days, Lazarus died. And then Jesus shows up. When Jesus arrived at the home of Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, things were a mess. Lazarus was dead and buried. Mary and Martha were angry and grieving. And Jesus was moved to the point of tears. In those days, it was the custom to bury the dead in tombs; caves were carved out of the rocky hills and then covered with a large stone. And then we read what happens when Jesus goes to the tomb.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

The church makes an essential difference

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
Religiontroybrewer.com

POINT TO JESUS

I Am always speaking. Do you see it? Do you hear it? Look for Me and I will be found by you. Point to Me and I will be found by others. I want to share a really cool revelation about baptism with you. You see, so much about the baptism of Jesus was God prophetically speaking and scripture being fulfilled through the events and the people who participated – mainly Jesus and John the Baptist.
Religioncreation.com

Exercising discernment in an age of misinformation

Originally published in a CMI newsletter, February 2021. I remember my first experience with bad Internet information. My college roommate had burned herself badly and, not knowing what to do, we looked up remedies on the Internet, and found that something we had in the room could be used on burns! We quickly found out that was a bad idea, and that one should take medical advice on the Internet with a grain of salt. My roommate was treated by an actual doctor and our brief foray into Internet medical advice left no lasting damage.
ReligionFrontiersman

Life’s path is good for the soul

“Where did the trail go?” My son Steven, my husband Kerry, and I were hiking the Cascade trail that leads from Byers Lake to the top of Kesugi Ridge. Years ago, the old trail to the ridge was primitive. I recall scrambling up the steep mountainside using both hands and feet to climb tree roots as if they were a ladder. (My husband loved that primitive trail. Me—not so much.) The new trail is a steady climb on a solid trail full of switchbacks.
ReligionWilliamson Daily News

Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski: Here's the truth about Jesus

“And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (Matthew 16:16). This was the moment Jesus decided to reveal his true identity to his disciples. Becoming famous, there were numerous conversations about him. Some said that he was Elijah or just another prophet. There were many rumors about him and much false information. Similarly, we see the same situation today. Some people try to equate Jesus with other gods or belittle him as just another prophet. Film producers have smeared him as a flawed character like a common man. Christ said that Peter’s answer was revealed to him by Heaven. Only through the Bible can we know the truth and find the real Jesus.
Religionarcamax.com

What is the true church?

Q: I dropped out of church when I went to college. Now that I am raising a family, I see the importance of church as a way to help guide children, but church is different than it used to be and I’m not sure I like it. What is the true church? – C.D.
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

The Old Cowboy Preacher: Father of Lies

Proverbs 1:7 “ The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction.”. We live in a nation of fools, our human knowledge has over shadowed our God given wisdom. Knowledge comes from man written books, wisdom comes from the God written book, the Holy Bible.
Religionenquirerjournal.com

What can I do to glorify God?

“One thing to glorify God is to jump at the chance to jump rope at the nursing homes,” says Elizabeth, 10. Who would ever think that jumping rope could glorify God?. After reading the rest of her story, I doubt if any reader will wonder whether Elizabeth’s jumping glorifies God: “Thanks to my teacher, I realize that people there barely ever get visited. When the people see us jump rope, their faces light up with joy. I know people there get lonely, because both of my grandfathers died there.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy