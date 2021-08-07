Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky today

Any showers or storms will fizzle out over night leaving the Susquehanna valley with another hazy, muggy night in the 70s. Friday is another ALERT DAY with an Excessive Heat warning as it'll feel like 100 to 108 i the afternoon. there's a better chance of some storms later in the day and evening as a cool front approaches. This front will be slow to move through the Susquehanna valley so we still think some general thundershowers will be around on Saturday, especially during the first half of the day. Behind the front, Sunday looks great with sun, temperatures in the mid 80s and lower humidity. We'll begin next week on the comfortable side in the low 80s Monday, but clouds and some humidity will return along with the chance of more showers as we watch what's left of once tropical storm Fred. There's a lot of uncertainty about rain next week, so you'll want to check back for more details.