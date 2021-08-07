Cancel
Environment

Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky today

By Tiffany Savona
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm, sticky and mainly dry weekend in store across the Susquehanna Valley. Today will feature more clouds with highs in the upper 80s. It will be sticky, but not overly humid this afternoon. A few showers will be possible across our southeast counties this evening as an area of low pressure passes to our south.

ALERT DAY: Dangerous High Heat & Few T'Storms This Afternoon & Evening

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: 12 PM TO 7 PM. The peak of the heat wave is today and today is an alert day. Temperatures peak in the upper 90s. Isolated spots of the Valley could hit 100º It could feel like it's between 100º and 110º at times this afternoon. An excessive heat warning is in effect 12 PM to 7 PM for the majority of the Susquehanna Valley. More pop-up thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with gusty winds and storms could produce heavy rainfall which may cause flash flooding.
Susquehanna, PAWGAL

More Steam and More Storms

Any showers or storms will fizzle out over night leaving the Susquehanna valley with another hazy, muggy night in the 70s. Friday is another ALERT DAY with an Excessive Heat warning as it'll feel like 100 to 108 i the afternoon. there's a better chance of some storms later in the day and evening as a cool front approaches. This front will be slow to move through the Susquehanna valley so we still think some general thundershowers will be around on Saturday, especially during the first half of the day. Behind the front, Sunday looks great with sun, temperatures in the mid 80s and lower humidity. We'll begin next week on the comfortable side in the low 80s Monday, but clouds and some humidity will return along with the chance of more showers as we watch what's left of once tropical storm Fred. There's a lot of uncertainty about rain next week, so you'll want to check back for more details.

