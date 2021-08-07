Live Updates: Doncic, Slovenia face Australia for bronze medal

It’s Slovenia vs. Germany Monday night in the quarterfinals as we’ll get our next chance to see just how far Luka Doncic can carry his nation’s squad in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks star has been the standout player of the tournament so far, leading Slovenia through an undefeated run in group play. Now, it’s the knockout round as one of the surprise teams of the tournament. Outside of Doncic, there’s not a ton of NBA brand recognition. The German squad features just two players on NBA rosters (the Wizards’ Isaac Bonga, the Magic’s Moritz Wagner) while the Slovenian squad features on NBA player outside of Doncic, the Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar. Monday night’s game will not be broadcast live on TV. Instead, fans can watch the coverage live by streaming via Peacock. Meanwhile, delayed coverage will be available via USA Network and fuboTV (free trial).