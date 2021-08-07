Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Live Updates: Doncic, Slovenia face Australia for bronze medal

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovenia faces Australia in the bronze medal game in men’s basketball in Tokyo, starting at 7 a.m. ET. Both teams are looking to medal for the first time in their history. Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic looks to lead Slovenia to a medal in its first appearance in the Olympics in men’s basketball. He’s 17-1 all-time while competing for his country.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Matthew Dellavedova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Slovenia#Bronze Medal#Mavericks#Nba#Spurs#Cavaliers#Boomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
SportsMavs Moneyball

Luka Doncic, Slovenia dominate Japan

Luka Doncic and Slovenia defeated Japan 116 - 81 in their second game of the group stage. Luka had 25 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes. He did not have a turnover and shot 8/15 from the floor, 7/10 from the free throw line and 2/8 from 3-point-range.
TennisRecord-Journal

Doncic,Slovenia top Spain

Luka Doncic will take his unbeaten record with Slovenia straight to the Olympic quarterfinals. Doncic just missed the first triple-double in the Olympics in nine years and the Slovenians edged Spain 95-87 in a tense and important final game of men’s group play. Doncic had foul trouble early and shooting...
NBAFanSided

Mavericks: What to watch for as Luka Doncic and Slovenia face Spain

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to improve their roster around superstar Luka Doncic. They cleared cap space by trading Josh Richardson to the Celtics on Friday evening. The Mavs want to land a marquee talent that jumps them into title contention. Fans will be on the edge of their couches as free agency opens on Aug. 2.
NBAYardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Says Luka Doncic Can Lead Slovenia To The Gold Medal In The Olympics

Luka Doncic is one of a kind. There's no doubt. He's a special kind of talent and one of the most unique players to ever live, and he continues to prove it day after day. Not only did he thrive with Real Madrid as a teenager and then made it to the NBA to dominate with the Dallas Mavericks right out of the gate. But now, he's leading Slovenia to a 16-0 record in international play.
BasketballFanSided

Luka Doncic and Slovenia draw Germany in Olympic quarterfinals

The Dallas Mavericks and their fans are watching closely as Luka Doncic dominates the Olympics. He kicked off things off with a 48-point performance in a dominating win over Argentina. Doncic backed it up by leading a blowout victory over the hosts and quarterbacking a win over Spain as reigning World Cup champions threw every ounce of defensive attention at the 22-year-old superstar.
BasketballNew York Post

Luka Doncic is putting together an Olympic masterpiece for Slovenia

Germany’s Maodo Lo scanned the floor and saw Luka Doncic was driving inside, so Lo shifted into the paint and hastily planted his feet in preparation for a charge. Instead, Doncic Euro stepped into a floater, and Lo flopped. No foul was called. “And one,” Doncic said while strolling back...
BasketballSporting News

Nicolas Batum's late block stuns Luka Doncic, Slovenia as France advances to Olympic gold-medal game

The miraculous run by Luka Doncic and the Slovenian men's national basketball team at the Olympics will now have to pivot for bronze. Slovenia was just one basket away from almost certainly locking up a win against France when Klemen Prepelic, who had been on fire with seven points in the fourth quarter, went up for a layup with four seconds remaining in the Olympic semifinal game.
BasketballPosted by
MassLive.com

Slovenia vs. Germany: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Luka Doncic, men’s basketball at 2021 Olympics

It’s Slovenia vs. Germany Monday night in the quarterfinals as we’ll get our next chance to see just how far Luka Doncic can carry his nation’s squad in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks star has been the standout player of the tournament so far, leading Slovenia through an undefeated run in group play. Now, it’s the knockout round as one of the surprise teams of the tournament. Outside of Doncic, there’s not a ton of NBA brand recognition. The German squad features just two players on NBA rosters (the Wizards’ Isaac Bonga, the Magic’s Moritz Wagner) while the Slovenian squad features on NBA player outside of Doncic, the Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar. Monday night’s game will not be broadcast live on TV. Instead, fans can watch the coverage live by streaming via Peacock. Meanwhile, delayed coverage will be available via USA Network and fuboTV (free trial).
NBAFanSided

Toronto Raptors: This Mavericks trade gets Goran Dragic to Dallas

Goran Dragic has not played a minute for the Toronto Raptors, and he may be more trouble than he’s worth. It’s not that he’s injured, a bad basketball player, or even too old. It’s that he may not even want to be in Toronto. After seven consecutive seasons, five straight...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Mavs Notes: Doncic Extension, Dragic, Hardaway, Brown

The Mavericks recently traveled to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana to present star Luka Doncic with his five-year, $207MM extension, the most expensive rookie contract in NBA history, writes ESPN’s Royce Young. According to team owner Mark Cuban, having the signing take place in Doncic’s home country was meant to...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA 2021-22 Assist Leader Predictions, Props: Trae Young, Luka Doncic

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. PointsBet released its odds for the 2021-22 NBA's total assist leaders, and to no surprise,...
NBAFanSided

Mavericks: How to maximize Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis pairing

When the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in early 2019, they anticipated getting a co-star to stick next to a 19-year-old Luka Doncic. It was a move that seemed like it had all the makings of a Nash/Nowitzki 2.0, but two years and a half later, fans have not seen Porzingis play to the lofty expectations set on him. There’s been a lack of continuity between the tandem. Supporters have seen the Porzingis that played in New York in flashes, but it has never seemed like he and Luka have meshed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Mavs need Goran Dragic

The Dallas Mavericks need Goran Dragic. The Mavs have had a respectable offseason but little more. Is it terrible? It is not. Is it phenomenal? It is not. Here’s what new general manager Nico Harrison has pulled off thus far this summer:. Traded Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy