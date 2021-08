Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history when she became the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.However, she failed to record a successful lift in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.Hubbard previously competed as a male weightlifter before undergoing her transition in 2012, and eventually returned to weightlifting in 2017.Her appearance in the women’s category at the Tokyo Olympics sparked much debate, with some rivals suggesting the 43-year-old has an inevitable hormonal advantage having gone through male puberty.Which competition did Hubbard compete in?The New Zealander competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s super heavyweight 87+kg category. Her world ranking...