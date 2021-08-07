HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL By Jim Redwine

Even the softest fields cannot tame racing thoughts. Worry, anxiety, stress, and fear know few manners, trampling the mind with destructive arrogance. We can distract ourselves with comforts and causes, family and friends, activities and agendas, but restless thoughts are ever clever, jealous, and cunning: they patiently wait for our attention to return to them and make us question if the uneasiness they cause will become our new normal. For many, a lack of tranquility and feeling disquieted is common. No wonder so many people are exhausted. Perhaps you are one.