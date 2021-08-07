Indiana Crisis Response and 9-8-8 Lived Experience Survey

On Oct. 17, 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 was signed into law, to “transition the cumbersome, existing 10-digit National Suicide Hotline to a universal, easy-to-remember, 3-digit phone number and connect people in crisis with life-saving resources.” The Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction has been tasked with overseeing the planning and implementation of 9-8-8 hotline number in Indiana. As part of this charge, DMHA is also looking to increase the number of mobile crisis teams and crisis stabilization facilities across Indiana, with the goal of giving Hoosiers experiencing a mental or behavioral health, substance use or suicidal crisis more options and a better experience when they reach out for support and/or relevant resources.