INDems to Hold Visibility Events Outside of Republicans’ Pretend Redistricting Sessions
INDems to Hold Visibility Events Outside of Republicans’ Pretend Redistricting Sessions. INDIANAPOLIS – Today the Indiana Democratic Party will hold a visibility event ahead of the Indiana Republicans’ redistricting tour across Indiana. Democrats view this “tour” as a hollow public relations stunt geared to check a box and not address the concerns and problems Hoosiers voters want solved from their state government. Instead of solving today’s problems for Indiana, the Republican supermajority at the statehouse will use the redistricting process to rig the system against Hoosier voters for the next decade.city-countyobserver.com
Comments / 3