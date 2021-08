Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. The UK government intends to offer all adults a first dose of the vaccine by 19 July, with all adults estimated to receive both doses by the end of October – too late for summer holidays.However, a number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s...