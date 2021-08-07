Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Highly Touted Infield Prospect Getting Outfield Reps
Highly touted Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Ji-Hwan Bae is starting to get outfield reps to help free up a crowded middle infield picture. The Pittsburgh Pirates came into 2021 with a handful of decent middle infield prospects. The likes of Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, Oneil Cruz, Ji-Hwan Bae, Rodolfo Castro, Maikol Escotto, and Jared Triolo. Then they added even more middle infield capable prospects over this past month with the additions of Tucupita Marcano, Hoy Park, Diego Castillo, and Jackson Glenn. To say it’s a crowded middle infield picture is an understatement.rumbunter.com
