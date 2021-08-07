Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Highly Touted Infield Prospect Getting Outfield Reps

By Noah Wright
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly touted Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Ji-Hwan Bae is starting to get outfield reps to help free up a crowded middle infield picture. The Pittsburgh Pirates came into 2021 with a handful of decent middle infield prospects. The likes of Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, Oneil Cruz, Ji-Hwan Bae, Rodolfo Castro, Maikol Escotto, and Jared Triolo. Then they added even more middle infield capable prospects over this past month with the additions of Tucupita Marcano, Hoy Park, Diego Castillo, and Jackson Glenn. To say it’s a crowded middle infield picture is an understatement.

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swaggerty
Person
Nick Gonzales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Korean#Mlb Pipeline#Altoona Bae#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Pittsburgh, PAallfans.co

Pirates No. 4 prospect Liover Peguero named High-A East Player of the Week

On the heels of a powerful week, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Liover Peguero was named the High-A East Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball earlier today. Peguero, 20, came to the Pirates as part of the Starling Marte trade in 2019, along with right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone, and is ranked as the Pirates’ fourth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the first Greensboro Grasshoppers player to earn Player of the Week honors, and is the third player within the Pirates organization to earn Player of the Week honors since Claudio Finol (FCL Pirates-Gold) earned the title in the Florida Complex League during the week of June 28 to July 4. Eddy Yean was the third player who earned honors in Low-A Bradenton during the week of June 21 to June 27.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates complete deadline duties by adding four more prospects

The Pirates on Friday traded for prospects who were 21, 22, 23 and 25 years old. One pitched in the postseason last year. Another is hurt. A third was considered Boston’s second-best prospect by Baseball America entering the 2019 season, while they nearly acquired the fourth on Tuesday. The ages...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates prospect Braxton Ashcraft has Tommy John surgery

One of a growing number of pitching prospects in the Pirates organization, Braxton Ashcraft recently underwent Tommy John surgery, a source confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Tuesday. Ashcraft, who’s rated No. 22 by MLB Pipeline, recently posted a photo of himself after an operation on Instagram. He apparently had the...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates promote OF prospect Matthew Fraizer to Class AA Altoona

MILWAUKEE — Matthew Fraizer has embodied the idea that prospect rankings aren’t everything. The 23-year-old outfielder is not one of the Pirates’ top 30 prospects on MLB Pipeline. He is not listed in Fangraphs’ top 61 Pirates’ prospects either. Despite that, Fraizer has simply been raking all season at High-A...
MLBfangraphs.com

Sunday Notes: Reds Prospect Francisco Urbaez Is Schooling High-A Pitchers

Francisco Urbaez wasn’t sure what to expect when he reported to spring training. Signed by the Cincinnati Reds as a non-drafted free agent in June of last year, the 23-year-old infielder knew only that he was being given an opportunity. To say he’s made the most of it would be an understatement. In 275 plate appearances with the High-A Dayton Dragons, Urbaez is slashing an eyebrow-raising .332/420/.454.
MLBallfans.co

Baseball America gives updated prospect rankings for Pirates

General manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates’ front office will have their own method of taking stock of their farm system, but one of the easier ways for Pirates fans to keep track is through various rankings. Baseball America has given a midseason update to their own prospect rankings, including a new top 30 for the Pirates.
MLBwcn247.com

Brubaker expected to start for the Pirates against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (57-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-73, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-11, 4.95 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 9...
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Journey of Jacob Stallings From DFA to Top Catcher

Jacob Stallings, who is one of the most valuable catchers in the sport right now, had a long journey to reach that point, including being designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates. On July 5th, 2016, catcher Jacob Stallings was a 26-year-old catcher who was designated for assignment by the...
MLBFanSided

Losing Streak Continues as Pittsburgh Pirates are Swept by St. Louis

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered Wednesday afternoon’s contest on a 7-game losing streak with an overall record of 41-73 With the team far out of contention and looking to the future, manager Derek Shelton’s starting lineups have looked different just about every night. Wednesday afternoon was much of the same for thePittsburgh Pirates.
MLBFanSided

Cubs fans react to Jake Arrieta getting released

Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. After a disastrous second stint with the Chicago Cubs, former ace pitcher Jake Arrieta was unconditionally released by the baseball club on Thursday afternoon. Arrieta was 5-11 on the year in 20 starts for the 2021 Cubs. His...
MLBFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Don’t even think about signing Arrieta

The St. Louis Cardinals might be looking at Jake Arrieta to further shore up their pitching staff. They should run in the other direction. I see you, John Mozeliak. You’re licking your lips at the opportunity to snag pitcher Jake Arrieta off the scrap heap after the Chicago Cubs released him today. No, John, don’t pick up that phone. You don’t want to do this. It’s not worth it.
MLBFanSided

Field of Dreams game traffic looks absolutely dreadful

The Field of Dreams game between the White Sox and Yankees should be heavenly, but getting there apparently involves some hellish traffic. Outside of playoff baseball, the biggest MLB spectacle of the year is set for Thursday night with the Field of Dreams game. The stadium, built next to the...
MLBFanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy