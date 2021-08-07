Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Highly Touted Infield Prospect Getting Outfield Reps

On the heels of a powerful week, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Liover Peguero was named the High-A East Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball earlier today. Peguero, 20, came to the Pirates as part of the Starling Marte trade in 2019, along with right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone, and is ranked as the Pirates’ fourth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the first Greensboro Grasshoppers player to earn Player of the Week honors, and is the third player within the Pirates organization to earn Player of the Week honors since Claudio Finol (FCL Pirates-Gold) earned the title in the Florida Complex League during the week of June 28 to July 4. Eddy Yean was the third player who earned honors in Low-A Bradenton during the week of June 21 to June 27.