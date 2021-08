With The Bad Batch set to end its first season as of the next episode, fans are no doubt starting to wonder what this will bring for season 2 since it’s been established that this show wasn’t meant to be a limited series. Taking into consideration everything that’s happened since the first episode, one can’t help but think that the Star Wars galaxy is being opened up even further as new worlds and new stories that fit with the main story are being discovered all the time. The Bad Batch has also incorporated a couple of stories into its many episodes that have brought back a few very familiar faces as well, which was a good indication that there was bound to be a bit of overlap to the story and that the inclusion of Clone Force 99 would be a good idea.