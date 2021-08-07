OCP to name building Jeff Hattman Center for Performing Arts
Orange Community Players (OCP) is serious about keeping live theater alive in Orange. The theatrical group has seen many stumbling blocks since the rains destroyed the roof at its old location on Division Street and relocated to the old movie theater building on Bowling Lane. The group is making progress towards opening the doors for performances as construction and renovations are underway. JackBuilt was hired as the contractor so the show could go on.orangeleader.com
