Reminder Traffic Advisor : Goffle Road southbound from Godwin Avenue to Lake Street/Wyckoff Ave will be closed Monday through Friday 7am-4pm

Midland Park NJ, just a reminder from the Midland Park Police Department :. Goffle Road southbound from Godwin Avenue to Lake Street/Wyckoff Avenue will be closed Monday through Friday 7am-4pm starting tomorrow 7/26 and continuing for 2 weeks possibly extending to 3 weeks. There will be limited access to Paterson Ave. and Van Blarcom Avenue. due to the detours. We strongly suggest avoiding the area entirely and find an alternate route if you use Goffle Road. Thank you!theridgewoodblog.net
