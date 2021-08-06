Cancel
Texas Tech Red Raiders Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 781)

By The College Football Experience
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Texas Tech Red Raiders season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) recap the Red Raiders season last year and key in on the current roster and what we should expect from Texas Tech this upcoming season. Is Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells already on the hot seat in Lubbock? Who should we expect at starting quarterback for the Red Raiders this season? Is their week one matchup against the Houston Cougars a must win game for Texas Tech? Will the Texas Tech defense ever get back on track? Will Texas Tech pull the upset against Oklahoma or Texas this year? We talk it all on this special Texas Tech Red Raiders edition of The College Football Experience.

