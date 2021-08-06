Texas Tech Red Raiders Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 781)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network spent the week hailing questions from fans for this weeks mailbag episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) answer each question and key in on some great college football prop bets. Is Mack Brown the best coach in the state of North Carolina? Will Mel Tucker and Michigan State take down Michigan and Jim Harbaugh yet again? Could Mike Leach and Mississippi State make it two for two against LSU? Is Dan Mullen the best coach in the state of Florida? Which college football home stadiums would be the best for home college football playoff games? Which service academy team is the best between Army, Navy & Air Force? What should the remaining Big 12 teams do as far as joining another conference? Which FCS college football teams have the best shot at beating a FBS college football team on the week 1 slate? Will Clay Helton get fired from USC if San Jose State pulls the upset? Is The SEC East the worst division in the power 5? Could Bryan Harsin and Steve Sarkisian be on the hot seat after year one? Is David Cutcliffe the most underrated coach in America? We talk it all on this special edition of The College Football Experience.