Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Water Polo-U.S. women's team extend dominance with third consecutive gold

By Sam Nussey
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHh3S_0bKibCW100
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Women - Medal Ceremony - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. United States' team members pose with their national flag as they celebrate winning gold REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States women's water polo team won a third consecutive Olympic gold medal on Saturday, overcoming a string of setbacks on the road to Tokyo to extend their dominance in the sport.

The team crushed Spain 14-5 in the final to take gold. The U.S. women have finished on the podium at every Games since women's water polo was added to the Olympic programme in 2000.

"There's going be a lot of talk about the three gold medals," coach Adam Krikorian said. "The reality is, this was the very first gold medal for this team."

Continuity came from players such as captain Maggie Steffens, 28, who broke the all-time Olympic scoring record during the Games -- while playing with a broken nose.

Athletes have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a year's delay to the Games and the U.S. women's squad have also suffered other misfortunes.

In 2019, team member Kaleigh Gilchrist was injured in an accident in South Korea when the balcony of a nightclub collapsed.

"I didn't know I was going to make this roster and coming back from injury and losing mentors and dealing with panic and PTSD, it was a lot," said Gilchrist.

"This extra year might have helped me grow and be able to compete the way I wanted to win these Games," she said.

The physical and mental strain the Olympics places on athletes has been widely discussed in Tokyo. The players in water polo, one of the toughest sports, say they lean on team mates for support.

"Throughout all of the adversity that we faced we felt strong together and I'm glad that we showed up in this moment together," said goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Steffens
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Adam Krikorian
Person
Kaleigh Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Water Polo#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
AnimalsHuffingtonPost

This Cat Might Be U.S. Water Polo Team's Biggest Fan

Watch this TV-watching kitty perhaps getting a little too involved in the U.S. men’s water polo match against Italy Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. (See the clip below.) As Hannes Daube throws in a goal for Team USA, the cat appears to act out the big moment with a paw-fect delivery.
Sportspix11.com

Here’s where the next 5 Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – The International Olympic Committee has already identified host cities for a handful of the upcoming Olympic games, so if you have your sites set on future games — or are just eager to take in the scenery on TV — here’s where we can expect to see the Olympic flame reside in the years ahead.
SportsNBC Sports

Team USA Shoots for Seventh Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's Basketball

The U.S. women’s basketball team looks to win a gold medal for the seventh straight Olympics when they take the court on Saturday night. The team features numerous players with local ties, many of whom played for the University of Connecticut once upon a time. As these games prepared to...
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Swimming & Surfingcalbears.com

Cal Women's Rowing Enjoys Successful Olympics

The Cal women's rowing program brought home three medals – including two golds – at the recently completed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's the most medals – and golds – the program has secured in a single Olympics in history. "I'm just really happy for the kids that earned the...
SportsWrcbtv.com

U.S. women’s water polo back on track with 18-5 win over ROC

Following their first Olympics loss in 13 years this past Wednesday to Hungary, the refocused U.S. women stunned ROC in Pool B prelims on Friday with a dominant 18-5 victory. After back-to-back goals from Anastasia Simanovich and Ekaterina Profofyeva in the second quarter, ROC seemed to be on the rebound following a 5-1 deficit in the first, but the squad ultimately couldn’t keep up with an emboldened U.S. offense and the resilience of goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson, who had 16 saves.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. women's water polo team downs Russia to make Olympic final

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA has advanced to the gold-medal game in women's water polo after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in a battle they were trailing by three. The U.S. women's water polo team has medaled in the last five Olympics including winning gold in 2016 in Rio and in 2012 in London and now have a chance at a three-peat in Tokyo.
SportsWhittier Daily News

U.S. women’s basketball team beats Japan with dominant inside presence

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. women’s basketball team has not looked sharp in its first two wins at the Tokyo Games. Five-time Olympian Sue Bird attributes the pedestrian performances to the lack of practice time with so many new faces on the squad, and just that the rest of the world is catching up to the Americans.
Sportsnbcboston.com

Tokyo Updates: U.S. Men's Basketball, Women's Water Polo Advance to Semifinals

On Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics, both the United States men's basketball and women's water polo teams won their quarterfinal matchups to advance to their semifinals. Scroll down for the latest updates:. U.S. men's basketball beats Spain to advance to semifinals. The U.S. men's basketball team defeated Spain 95-81...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford alum lead team USA to victory in women’s water polo

The USA Women’s Water Polo Team came back with a decisive victory in their 4th game of the Olympics against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on July 30 after falling to Hungary earlier this week. Team USA came out strong with an early lead, with Stephania Haralbidis scoring two goals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy