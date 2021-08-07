Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans react to Derrick Henry's 'Madden NFL 22' rating with funny meme

By Mike Moraitis
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen “Madden NFL 22” started releasing its top 10 rated players at each position ahead of the game’s release, we discovered that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn’t the highest-rated back. Instead, it was Carolina Panthers rusher Christian McCaffrey, whose 97 was one rating point higher than Henry and...

titanswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#American Football#Chubb#Minnesota Vikings#Twitter#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Meme
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown on disrespect of Ryan Tannehill: 'It's nonsense'

Just like the rest of the Tennessee Titans fan base, wide receiver A.J. Brown is high on the team’s offense going into the 2021 campaign — and for good reason. An already elite offense that sported Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has now added wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in June.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mike Greenberg: Titans will win AFC if Chiefs don't

While most of the national media is once again overlooking the Tennessee Titans for this coming season, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg continues to be a staunch believer in the team. Greenberg has already voiced his support for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to get more respect after his own network, ESPN, ranked Tannehill outside the top 10 in its quarterback rankings, which were based on the opinions of 50 players, coaches, scouts and executives.
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans: Taylor Lewan is attempting to do something superhuman

When people say things like “the band is getting back together”, these are the types of things that they’re discussing. The facts for the Tennessee Titans and every other NFL team will always include the following theory. Injuries are unavoidable. The hope is however that if there’s an emergency, young guys can step up.
NFLSporting News

Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, or Alvin Kamara: Which top-tier RB should go No. 1 overall in fantasy drafts?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey both warrant considerations as the No. 1 overall pick in standard-league fantasy football drafts. In PPR, of course, McCaffrey easily edges Henry (though Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are also in the mix). McCaffrey finished '19 as the top dog in standard, while Henry sat comfortably at the top in '20. While they're both top-tier options, they earn their living in very different ways, and fantasy owners might be having a tough time figuring out who should top the RB rankings on their cheat sheets in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry goes to bat for his QB, Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill #17, Derrick Henry #22, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) A quarterback’s best friend is a solid running game. We’ve all heard that since we were playing in the Pop Warner, Youth Football, and elementary school leagues, and if that simple theory still holds some credence, as most of us believe it does, there isn’t a quarterback on Planet Earth that has a better friend than Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFLUSA Today

Why Titans are calling Derrick Henry 'coach' in training camp

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry hasn’t taken on a full workload in training camp yet as the team hopes to preserve him as much as possible for a 2021 campaign in which he’ll get plenty of work. In the meantime, Henry has been doing work off to the side...
NFLCBS Sports

Derrick Henry tops list of five who could break Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record in 2021

There have been a few close calls, but Eric Dickerson's iconic 1984 regular season has stood the test of time. Since Dickerson broke O.J. Simpson's 11-year-old record for rushing yards in a single season (Simpson rushed for 2,003 yards in the 12-game 1973 regular season), six other running backs have joined them in the 2,000-yard club: Barry Sanders (2,053 yards in 1997), Terrell Davis (2,008 yards in 1998), Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards in 2003), Chris Johnson (2,006 yards in 2009), Adrian Peterson (2,097 yards in 2012) and Derrick Henry (2,027). As great as these seasons were, none were quite as prolific as the 2,105 yards Dickerson tallied in 1984. While many records have since been broken, Dickerson's '84 season continues to be the measuring stick for running backs. It also was the exclamation point for a Hall of Fame career for Dickerson, one of 12 running backs named to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
NFLfftoday.com

The Case Against Derrick Henry

I was trolling twitter Tuesday evening and came across a Paul Kuharsky tweet which mentioned that just four players in NFL history have ever rushed for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. They were; Terrell Davis (1997-98), Shaun Alexander (2004-05), Larry Johnson (2005-06) and our hero Derrick Henry (2019-20).
NFLchattanoogacw.com

Titans' Derrick Henry prepares for another big season

Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off the best year of his career, rushing for 2,027 yards during the 2020 season. While Henry could become the first NFL player to rush for over 2,000 yards in back to back seasons, he's only focused on elevating his game. "Just wanting...
NFLFanSided

NFL Running Back Rankings for 2021: Derrick Henry stiff-arms competition

Derrick Henry is the gold standard out of the backfield, but how do the rest of the ball-carriers stack up in our 2021 NFL running back rankings. We have heard it time and again, the NFL is a passing league. And of course, the numbers support this since teams have been throwing the ball up and down the field more than ever in recent years.
NFLallfans.co

Derrick Henry focused only on getting better, helping Titans win

Derrick Henry led the league with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. The Titans running back led the league with 378 carries for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020. With the league going to a 17-game season in 2021, Henry should have Eric Dickerson’s single-season...

Comments / 5

Community Policy