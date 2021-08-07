Cancel
Biden administration now flying Central Americans expelled from US to Mexico instead of home countries to deter crossings

By The Associated Press
The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, two American officials said Friday. For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back home to make it...

