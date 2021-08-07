Biden administration now flying Central Americans expelled from US to Mexico instead of home countries to deter crossings

The drugs flowing over the border are leading to an uptick in fentanyl deaths, and experts are split about how to solve it. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has called fentanyl the “primary driver” of the record 92,183 drug overdose deaths in 2020. Many drug dealers use fentanyl to make money and smuggle it through the southern border mixed with other drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine to make them more potent — and more deadly — according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.