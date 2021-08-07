Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways plans to list in London - Sky News

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic Airways is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The airline, founded by Richard Branson, has received positive responses from institutional investors about going public and an announcement could come as soon as autumn, the report bit.ly/3jvWuft said, citing sources.

It added that Virgin Atlantic has hired Citi and Barclays to oversee the listing.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Atlantic Airways#Sky News#Uk#The London Stock Exchange#Citi#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 Upper Class

I found the Virgin Atlantic A350-1000 in “Upper Class” (business class) to be a tremendous revolution in comfort with the same tasty food and warm service I’ve come to expect for years on Virgin. This review covers my journey from London to Los Angeles. In This Post:. Virgin Atlantic A350-1000...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

JetBlue’s US$830 business class flights shake up London-New York skies

Just nine days after the U.K. granted vaccinated Americans quarantine-free entry, JetBlue Airways is making its first foray into transatlantic service, starting flights this week on the world’s most lucrative air route – from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow. It’s a long-awaited move for fans...
Worldgodsavethepoints.com

Virgin Atlantic Looks To Dominate Caribbean With Flurry Of New Flights

Cities will always be there, but many aren’t quite the same right now. Beaches, though, are always lovely, particularly in the Caribbean, along with the mega infinity pools that overlook them. The potent drinks which empower people to wear jazzy Hawaiian shirts without shame, are also pretty wonderful. As the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Virgin Atlantic Launching Flights From Edinburgh

The pandemic has caused airlines to rethink route planning, based on travel restrictions and the lack of business demand. We’ve seen airlines try all kinds of new routes, so here’s an example of that from Virgin Atlantic. In this post:. Could Virgin Atlantic’s Edinburgh base last?. Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean expansion.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Virgin Atlantic unveils wider Caribbean return

Virgin Atlantic has announced a significant expansion to its Caribbean portfolio. For the first time, the carrier will fly to the idyllic island of Barbados from Edinburgh Airport, providing Scotland’s only direct gateway to the Caribbean. The new route marks the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from...
Economysimpleflying.com

Virgin Atlantic Eyes Potential Stock Market Listing

Virgin Atlantic is reportedly looking at a stock market listing in the next few months. The long-haul-only airline has been battered by COVID-19 and is undergoing a major restructuring following a £1.2bn bailout. However, as investors see a strong chance of international travel bouncing back soon, the Virgin Group and Delta-owned carrier are eying a listing. Let’s find out more.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Has Turned Bearish On The Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares picked up some momentum in the run-up to a successful manned spaceflight in mid-July. The Virgin Galactic Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the shares from Equal-weight to Underweight, with a $25 price target. The Virgin Galactic Thesis: Virgin Galactic is transitioning from...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Delta, Virgin Atlantic Extend Air Cargo Partnership

This summer holiday travel season was not like last year’s, which was during the height of the Covid-19 ordeal. Several major airlines have resumed key flights in their route networks and inaugurated brand new routes to accommodate and handle the ongoing surge in passenger travel demand. However, throughout the duration of the Covid-19 predicament, major carriers did not only experience reductions and influxes in passenger travel, as air cargo has increased in response to the global pandemic. As a result, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have extended their air cargo partnership for airports in the United Kingdom.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Norse Atlantic Airways: Following In Norwegian’s Footsteps

Startup long-haul, low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic expects to begin flying between Europe and the US next summer, based on its prediction that demand will be sufficiently high by then, helped by easing coronavirus restrictions. If all goes to plan, it says that 15 Boeing 787s will be in service next summer – an enormous amount from the get-go. Norse Atlantic is following in the footsteps of Norwegian, whose long-haul operation we now explore.
Worldcaribjournal.com

Virgin Atlantic Is Launching a New Route to Jamaica

Virgin Atlantic is expanding its service to the island of Jamaica, with plans for a new route from Manchester in November. Beginning Nov. 6, Virgin Atlantic will operate thrice-weekly flights between Manchester and Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. The carrier is also expanding its flights from Manchester to Barbados. “We’re...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

JetBlue to launch NY-UK flights despite pandemic

JetBlue has said the Covid pandemic will not stop the airline from launching its long-awaited New York to London service on Wednesday. Chief executive Robin Hayes told the BBC there was "strong demand" for the route in the US where, he said, JetBlue had returned to 2019 levels. The move...
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

Norse Atlantic Airways anticipates launching in summer 2022

Low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways on Tuesday revealed its livery design and said it plans to start flying customers between Europe and the U.S. next summer. Norse intends to fill the void left by Norwegian Air and Wow, two discount transatlantic carriers no longer operating. In a statement, CEO Bjorn...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Drum

Virgin’s Tamara Pickett on giving back in the pandemic & moving into spaceflight

The Drum Awards for PR recognizes excellence in the PR and communications industry, celebrating the professionals that guide the communications of companies, governments and organizations. Ahead of judging the 2021 awards, the chair of this year‘s jury, Tamara Pickett, group communications & external relations director at Virgin, spoke to The Drum about lessons from the pandemic, the biggest changes in the media landscape, and sending Richard Branson to space.
Aerospace & Defenseinsideedition.com

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

For those who have always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, here’s your chance to snag a spot aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket starting at $450,000 per seat. The spaceflight company, which completed its first fully crewed flight last month with founder and billionaire Richard Branson on board, has reopened ticket sales Thursday for commercial flight, which they hope will begin toward the end of 2022.
TravelUS News and World Report

Travel Recovery Key to Virgin Atlantic IPO Plan - Analysts

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic, the transatlantic airline founded by billionaire Richard Branson, may need a deeper travel recovery to take hold before it can secure investor backing for its plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, analysts said. Sky News first reported Virgin's plans for an initial public...
IndustryAviation Week

Virgin Atlantic Reportedly Lining Up Initial Public Offering

LONDON—Virgin Atlantic was tight-lipped Aug. 9 on suggestions that the airline plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. “We’re not commenting on the reports,” said a spokesman for the UK-based long-haul specialist, after multiple media outlets carried the story over the weekend. According to UK... Subscription Required. Virgin Atlantic...
IndustryValueWalk

Speculation About Possible Virgin Atlantic IPO Takes Off

Virgin Atlantic is reportedly in talks with institutional investors about floating on the London Stock Exchange. Exclusive: Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Details Thesis For Biotech Sector. Lee Ainslie's Maverick USA is up by about 32% year to date, although it was in the red for the second quarter. Over the last...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Virgin Atlantic IPO needs strong tailwind

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richard Branson’s recent trip to edge of space appears to have gone to his head. The British tycoon now wants to list his loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday. Admittedly, the carrier has undergone a radical overhaul since its brush with death last year. Yet the uncertain future for air travel, especially for businesspeople crossing the Atlantic, will make for a bumpy ride.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Virgin Atlantic Reportedly Looking at Stock Exchange Listing

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic is considering an initial public offering and a possible listing on the London Stock Exchange to reinforce the company's finances as it banks on a rebound in transatlantic travel, according to a Sky News report. The Crawley, U.K., airline, which is 51% owned by Branson's Virgin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy