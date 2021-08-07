Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways plans to list in London - Sky News
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic Airways is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday.
The airline, founded by Richard Branson, has received positive responses from institutional investors about going public and an announcement could come as soon as autumn, the report bit.ly/3jvWuft said, citing sources.
It added that Virgin Atlantic has hired Citi and Barclays to oversee the listing.
