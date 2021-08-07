Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for 3rd Dog Biting Incident in 14 Months
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing his third civil lawsuit in the past 14 months related to alleged attacks by his dogs around his home in Frisco, Texas. Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, told TMZ Sports on Saturday they are "aware" of the latest lawsuit filed July 30 and said the Cowboys star "remains concerned" for Jennifer Gampper, who filed the suit seeking over $1 million in damages for "severe and permanent injuries."bleacherreport.com
