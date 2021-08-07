Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for 3rd Dog Biting Incident in 14 Months

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing his third civil lawsuit in the past 14 months related to alleged attacks by his dogs around his home in Frisco, Texas. Frank Salzano, Elliott's attorney, told TMZ Sports on Saturday they are "aware" of the latest lawsuit filed July 30 and said the Cowboys star "remains concerned" for Jennifer Gampper, who filed the suit seeking over $1 million in damages for "severe and permanent injuries."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 14

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Tmz Sports#Perfect Synthetic Grass#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Camp: The 3 Fights of Leighton Vander Esch

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch looked like a huge part of the team's future after his rookie season in 2018. The first-round pick from Boise State played in every game, starting 11 of them, and registered 140 tackles. But over the past two seasons combined, Vander Esch recorded just 132 tackles, diminishing his value.
NFLFanSided

How old is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys?

For the last 30 years, the image of Jerry Jones has been as synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys as the star on their helmet. At some point, the oil baron turned NFL czar blurred the lines so much that the Cowboys ceased to be America’s Team and became Jerry’s Team.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: 'I Would Consider' Hiring GM Aikman

OXNARD, Calif. - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones values greatly the work of Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones. But Sunday at training camp in Oxnard, for the first time, he specifically addressed the concept of hiring fellow Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman as a GM. "I would consider it and I do...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With The Latest Cowboys News

Michael Irvin is as big of a Dallas Cowboys supporter as there is, but even the Hall of Fame wide receiver can’t back the team’s latest developments. According to reports, the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine threshold. When teams reach an 85 percent vaccination rate, the COVID-19 restrictions lighten, making it easier to go about day-to-day business. However, the Cowboys have not yet reached that rate.
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys hit with another crucial Dak Prescott injury update

After cashing in big time in the offseason, Dak Prescott got all the reassurance he needed that the Dallas Cowboys were fully investing in the star quarterback for the long run. Coming off a gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season abruptly, Prescott has been grinding to get back...

Comments / 14

Community Policy