Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Sued for 3rd Dog Biting Incident in 14 Months

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.