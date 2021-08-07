Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RECAP: Kevin Durant guides Team USA to basketball gold over France

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7lAp_0bKiZ9wp00

Kevin Durant recorded 29 points and six rebounds and the United States claimed its fourth straight Olympic gold medal with an 87-82 victory over France on Saturday at Saitama, Japan.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the United States avenged a loss to France in pool play. The U.S. has won 16 gold medals in its 19 Olympic appearances.

Rudy Gobert notched 16 points and eight rebounds and Evan Fournier also scored 16 for France, which won the silver medal for the third time. France lost in the gold-medal game in 1948 and 2000, with both setbacks also against the U.S.

The French team has never won gold in men’s basketball.

Guerschon Yabusele had 13 points, Nando de Colo added 12 points and seven assists and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot tallied 11 points for France, which connected on 46.6 percent of its field-goal attempts and made 10 of 31 (32.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard scored 11 points apiece for the U.S., which shot 45.7 percent from the field and was 9 of 32 (28.1 percent) from behind the arc.

Durant scored just 10 points when the U.S. lost 83-76 to France on July 25.

He helped put this game away by making two free throws with 8.8 seconds left to give the U.S. the five-point lead. Nicolas Batum missed a 3-point attempt for France, Holiday grabbed the rebound and the Americans ran out the clock.

Earlier in the final stanza, Frank Ntilikina drained a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 burst as France pulled within 73-70 with 5:44 left.

The United States answered with a 9-2 run, and Tatum finished it with a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point margin with 3:25 remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lHLK_0bKiZ9wp00
Also Read:
U.S. men rally past Australia, will play for basketball gold

France made another charge as Fournier buried a 3-pointer to cut the U.S. lead to 84-78 with 1:10 left. That began a 7-1 run that saw de Colo make two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to pull France within 85-82.

France was within two early in the third quarter before the U.S. scored 10 of the next 11 points. Durant made a 3-pointer to cap the burst and make it 56-45 with 6:28 left.

Later in the stanza, the United States’ Zach La Vine scored back-to-back baskets and Tatum followed with a fastbreak dunk to make it 71-57. But Luwawu-Cabarrot and Batum each hit 3-pointers to pull France within eight entering the final stanza.

Durant (21) and Tatum (11) combined for 32 first-half points as the U.S. led 44-39 at the break.

The U.S. held a 39-26 lead just past the midway point of the second quarter before France cut the deficit to five going into the break.

Related: NBA games today – Key dates of the NBA offseason

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Kara Winger
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#France#French#Americans#De Colo#Field Level Media#Team Usa Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
BasketballSporting News

Damian Lillard had to step back so Team USA could move forward in quest for Olympic gold medal

It would be preposterous to assert anyone other than Kevin Durant was most responsible for the United States men's national team recovering from its rugged start in and around the Tokyo Olympics to claim the nation's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport. The team was built around his selfless decision to compete. He was the team's leader in scoring, its leader in assists, its leader in leading.
Basketballwmleader.com

Team USA, Kevin Durant starting to roll in Tokyo

TOKYO — In the two games since the debacle against France to open these Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team has scored 239 points. These are 40-minute games, mind you. It opened the second half here against the Czech Republic by hitting 21-of-25 shots en route to an easy 119-84...
NBASporting News

Kevin Durant must carry flawed Team USA to fourth straight Olympic gold medal

With just under seven minutes left in the third quarter of the final Group A game of the men's Olympic basketball tournament, United States star Kevin Durant lost his handle on the ball. As it slipped away from him, his team held a mere six-point lead over the Czech Republic. He'd broken an impressive record and had played brilliantly, but he had little company among his teammates.
Basketballnetsdaily.com

Team USA heads to gold medal game vs. France Friday after Kevin Durant leads them to win vs. Australia, 97-78

It was a tale of two halves for Team USA Thursday morning but by game’s end, the Americans, led by Kevin Durant, were one game away from their fourth straight Olympic gold medal. Following two losses in exhibition games and a loss to France in the Olympics’ opening round, the US is rolling. Final score, Team USA, 97, Australia’s Boomers 78. It was a game that featured a 35-point turnaround from the first to the third quarter.
NBAchatsports.com

Kevin Durant Deserves The Credit For Team USA's Win Over Australia

Kevin Durant didn’t have to play. Who would have blamed him? Two years removed from an Achilles tear, two months removed from a 40 minutes per game stretch in the playoffs, Durant could have begged off these Olympics, could have told Jerry Colangelo, thanks, but he’ll see you, er, or Grant Hill, in three years.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

USA downs France, earns hoops gold behind Kevin Durant's huge night

SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant didn’t need to be here. The man already had two gold medals. Two NBA championships. A league MVP, two Finals MVPs, the title of best player on earth, a scar up his right Achilles and — as of this weekend — a $198 million contract extension with the Nets.
Sportsiecn.com

USA Men’s Basketball fights through adversity, takes home gold in Tokyo

After waiting an extra calendar year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they finally arrived. For the USA’s men’s basketball team, it meant another opportunity to defend the country’s basketball crown, and win a 4th straight gold medal. But, it wasn’t as easy as the past 3 Olympics, where the U.S. breezed through almost everybody. This team had some major obstacles to overcome to get the gold, so let’s find out how they did it.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy