Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin announced at his end-of-season presser that winger Jonathan Drouin was eager to get back to playing next season and had started working towards that goal already. Drouin missed the last month of the season and the entirety of the playoffs due to personal reasons. His impetus for leaving the team was never revealed, but it doesn’t matter; he is ready to come back and will need a place to fit in with the logjam of wingers the Canadiens now have.